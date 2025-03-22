Previous
back to ZG's festival of lights 3> by zardz
back to ZG's festival of lights 3>

I was looking forward to this so much. E. got sick in the last moment and I decided to go by myself. I listened to HP5 for company while walking around the city and admiring the instalations - disco court was back \o/
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
