we are sassy by zardz
Photo 3690

we are sassy

A customer sent a complaint that their gibanica was smaller than usual and actually measured it xD I agree with my coworker that the proof is bad since the tape doesn't start measuring at the beginning
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

