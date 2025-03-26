Previous
week of the restaurants by zardz
week of the restaurants

One of my bingo cards for 2025 said to eat a multi-course menu for dinner and I asked J. if he wanted to attend a fancy dinner for the week of restaurants when plebs eat fancy food for less money hehe
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
1011% complete

