Previous
home jungle by zardz
Photo 3697

home jungle

Our window blinds broke and we had a specialist come to take and fix them, so I had to move all our plants to the kitchen table. If only we didn't have a plant murdering cat, they looked so pretty like this
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
1012% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact