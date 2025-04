weekend in Barcelona 1

It was K's bday and she suggested we meet somewhere in Europe to celbrate. I've never been to Spain so I was excited to finally go to Barcelona. I went with E. and we came a day and a half earlier than K. and M., so we did some sightseeing ourselves first. We went for a 99 cents cheesecake in the evening and if you don't take any toppings it actually costs less than an euro, great marketing \o/