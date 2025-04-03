Sign up
Photo 3699
weekend in Barcelona 2
We went to a cool bunker place that had nice views of the city, saw an alternative venue, ate food from lidl in our new apartment and went to see the city's park before K+M joined us in the evening.
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
3705
3706
3707
3708
3709
3710
3711
3712
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
MAR-LX1A
Taken
3rd April 2025 12:10pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
