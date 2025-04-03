Previous
weekend in Barcelona 2 by zardz
Photo 3699

weekend in Barcelona 2

We went to a cool bunker place that had nice views of the city, saw an alternative venue, ate food from lidl in our new apartment and went to see the city's park before K+M joined us in the evening.
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

zardz

