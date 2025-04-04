Previous
weekend in Barcelona 3 by zardz
Photo 3700

weekend in Barcelona 3

In the team of four we went to celebrate K's bday. Brunch, secret cake, Güell park, the best escape room, purikura, tapas for dinner, walk to the beach and Sagrada familia and churros \o/ great day
4th April 2025

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
1016% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

