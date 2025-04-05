Previous
Next
weekend in Barcelona 4 by zardz
Photo 3701

weekend in Barcelona 4

We went to the beach in the morning before E. and I had to catch our flight. This hotel reminds me of the one in Yokohama so I liked it a lot xD

I liked Barcelona, even though I thought it'd be more like Porto but was more like Paris
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
1016% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact