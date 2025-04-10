Previous
lazy solutions at work by zardz
Photo 3706

lazy solutions at work

We ran out of bags but had so many left from Glovo (which are also of perfect size) so I did this to not upset the driver xD
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
1016% complete

