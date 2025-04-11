Previous
back to OK after 3 years by zardz
Photo 3707

back to OK after 3 years

First time as a mere customer in years! Really busy but we managed to get two langoši and two pieces of falafel for the good old days xD we went to K's favourite štruklji afterwards and a nice walk down the river
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
1016% complete

