one day in Zagreb

I forgot my train tickets at home when I went there 2 weeks prior so we had to go back on a trip before they expired \o/ a great excuse for a day of fun

We went to a HP cafe, ate an amazing Kottu (a srilankan dish), went to another HP cafe that wasn't that anymore, shopped at a smart store and rested a bit on the grass in front of the national museum \o/