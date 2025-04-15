Previous
Next
last 3 times: 3 by zardz
Photo 3711

last 3 times: 3

I quit my restaurant job because I got an offer for a full time job at the hotel. I will miss my coworkers and even the work a bit but I'm glad I won't have to deal with so many people anymore.

I was working the whole day and went for lunch to my go-to vegetarian restaurant during my break. The restaurant is also closing in July due to greedy landlords, who I hate with passion
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
1016% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact