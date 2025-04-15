Sign up
Photo 3711
last 3 times: 3
I quit my restaurant job because I got an offer for a full time job at the hotel. I will miss my coworkers and even the work a bit but I'm glad I won't have to deal with so many people anymore.
I was working the whole day and went for lunch to my go-to vegetarian restaurant during my break. The restaurant is also closing in July due to greedy landlords, who I hate with passion
15th April 2025
15th Apr 25
zardz
@zardz
