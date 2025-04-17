Previous
homemade dorayaki by zardz
homemade dorayaki

I made anko, sweet bean paste, for the first time and ate most of eat with pancakes (the dorayakis I made turned out as pancakes as well).
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

zardz

@zardz
