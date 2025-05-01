Previous
Photo 3727

Hey you, sushi bazooka

E. came to visit for the You s05 binging night and we decided to finally use the sushi bazooka and make some sushi. I apologize to all sushi lovers but the bazooka was actually working xD
1st May 2025

zardz

Photo Details

