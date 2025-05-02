Previous
Hey you, čufti by zardz
Met again to finish the season (it started quite good but the ending felt sloppy and one of the last scenes way too savage) and eat some čufti with polenta~
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

zardz

@zardz
