saying goodbye by zardz
Photo 3731

saying goodbye

I bought these shoes in december 2019 when I started working in the hotel and they had a hole in it for the last few months but I decided to use them until I finish working in the restaurant. They survived until the end
5th May 2025

zardz

@zardz
