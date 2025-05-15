Previous
cruising to the dentist's by zardz
Photo 3741

cruising to the dentist's

I like these two towers on the way. Unfortunately this was the best pic I could do while waiting for the green light xd
15th May 2025 15th May 25

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
1026% complete

