take-away coffee by zardz
Photo 3748

take-away coffee

A guest asked me where she can get coffee and I made her some since our restaurant wasn't opened yet. We got a nice review on B. (very nice staff!) and I just realized I forgot to charge her for it, oops.
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

zardz

