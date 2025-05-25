Previous
first ice coffee by zardz
Photo 3751

first ice coffee

picking up the gang at Šmarna for a little trip to our favourite Škofja loka 3> we had ice coffee at the castle and I think P. and T. were impressed by the town hehe
