Previous
Next
kako to kako to by zardz
Photo 3756

kako to kako to

We didn't know he was having a concert in LJ and bought the tickets last minute - a nice evening on meta, where I haven't been in agesss
30th May 2025 30th May 25

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
1029% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact