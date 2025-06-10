Previous
back to Broadway by zardz
Photo 3767

back to Broadway

K. wanted to see Cursed child with Tom Felton playing Draco again so I decided to join here. There was 48k people in front of me in the virtual line and 31k in front of here so we managed to get our tickets after waiting for 3h.
