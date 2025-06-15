Previous
Next
maid for half an hour by zardz
Photo 3772

maid for half an hour

Cleaning staff was already gone so it was up to me to prepare the sofa bed for 2 for a new reservation we just got. It took me half an hour to do it, our regular staff cleans the whole apartment in this time xD
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
1035% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact