Previous
Next
russian visit by zardz
Photo 3778

russian visit

A friend I met in Prague in 2019 visited our country and we met for a few hour in LJ. My showing them around didn't go as planed unfortunately so they only saw the most touristy things but at least I was satisfied with my russian (tnx Bones in dub!)
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
1035% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact