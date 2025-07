Leipzig day 2

We went to see the monument to the battle of the nations that also had great views of the city and was also windy. The stairs there were narrow and only one-way so there was a traffic light on one of the stairways, which was both fun and a bit scary because of the wind xD



We went around the city some more in the rain after visiting the Stasi museum I went to alone in 2016 and then continued to Dresden in the evening.