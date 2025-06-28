Sign up
Photo 3785
Dresden day 2
We did some sightseeing (Dresden's center is sth special) and tried two different funiculars - the standing stoječka and the hanging visečka.
We had great dinner in a hipster part of town where we went to a vietnamese restaurant.
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
365
MAR-LX1A
28th June 2025 3:18pm
