receiving gifts by zardz
Photo 3792

receiving gifts

Coworker made me some fancy lemonade and another one brought all of us souvenirs from Marocco, I got a magic lipstick and a perfume
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

zardz

~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
