Throwback to Rügen by zardz
Photo 3795

Throwback to Rügen

Dad made the most fabulous photo of us in front of the fancy pier and I still feel bad of how our photo of them came out v.v
I can see from this photo where my psycho tendencies came from xD
8th July 2025

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~


