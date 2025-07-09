Previous
Next
back for 3 hours by zardz
Photo 3795

back for 3 hours

Old boss asked me to come help in the restaurants for a few hours so I did. I got a nice slice of new cake and I hated being there xD
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
1040% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact