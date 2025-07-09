Sign up
Photo 3795
back for 3 hours
Old boss asked me to come help in the restaurants for a few hours so I did. I got a nice slice of new cake and I hated being there xD
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
0
0
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
MAR-LX1A
Taken
9th July 2025 4:55pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
