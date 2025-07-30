Previous
Dublin day 1 by zardz
Photo 3817

Dublin day 1

Breakfast in a college cafeteria \o/ J. hated it but I could eat like this every day. I love cafeterias, I love college vibes and I love beans and potato
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
1049% complete

