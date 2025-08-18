Previous
drinking souvenirs by zardz
Photo 3836

drinking souvenirs

J. brought some souvenir whiskeys from Dublin and we tried them with his mom. I really liked the irish liquer, the honey one was fine but the regular whiskey just yuck
18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

zardz

