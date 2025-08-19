Previous
goodbye trdelnik by zardz
Photo 3834

goodbye trdelnik

Our trdelnik place is closing so I wanted to try a proper portion and it was way too sweet for me xD
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

zardz

