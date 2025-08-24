Previous
murder mystery night 0,5 by zardz
E. and I prepared some fingerfood and did a bit of decoration before the mystery started in the afternoon. Although it was a bit awkward in the beginning, I was really into it by the end (and failed to identify the true criminal xDD)
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

zardz

