back to Vis 6

Photo 3859

There's a lot of small roads like this one on the island and I really enjoyed driving around because the scenery was amazing. Since someone doesn't take any photos, I had to stop the car to take a photo of a random road I liked xD
10th September 2025

zardz

@zardz
