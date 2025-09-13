Previous
Next
back home by zardz
Photo 3862

back home

We had our ferry at noon because why wake up at 4 to be home earlier.
Ride back was quite fast (the worst part was Split and its confusing roads) and we only stopped once to fill the gas.
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
1061% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact