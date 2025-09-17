Previous
finally OK NG by zardz
Photo 3865

finally OK NG

I really wanted to go to NG again and I thought it'd be nice to go when there's OK there. So we finally went, had some baos and giros before taking a walk through the border to Italy :D
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

zardz

