early morning selfie by zardz
Photo 3871

early morning selfie

I was so tired the day before that I fell asleep at 9pm and slept until 5:30 in the morning. I wanted to finish my proof-read so I grabbed some coffee and worked for almost 10 hours straight
23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
1061% complete

