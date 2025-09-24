Previous
finally finishing by zardz
finally finishing

When I finished proofreading the textbook I noticed a page was missing from my pdf file v.v I found the book in the library so I went there the next day to take a photo of it. Of course it had a map on it -.-
zardz

