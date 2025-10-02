Previous
my reading setup by zardz
Photo 3880

my reading setup

I finished The Hallmarked man (I think I'll have to reread it to form my opinion on it but it was definately not better than the last three books) and now I continue my reread of book 7 and liked my setup xD
2nd October 2025

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
1063% complete

