Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3880
my reading setup
I finished The Hallmarked man (I think I'll have to reread it to form my opinion on it but it was definately not better than the last three books) and now I continue my reread of book 7 and liked my setup xD
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
3880
photos
1
followers
1
following
1063% complete
View this month »
3873
3874
3875
3876
3877
3878
3879
3880
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
MAR-LX1A
Taken
2nd October 2025 5:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close