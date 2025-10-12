Previous
another sock got stucked by zardz
Photo 3891

another sock got stucked

We had to free our washing machine of an evil sock xD
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
1072% complete

