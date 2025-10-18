Previous
a day in Gent 2/2 by zardz
Photo 3897

a day in Gent 2/2

we walked around a bit before going to Brussels in the afternoon (where they upgraded our hotel room to business class and it was really fancy) and to the concert in the evening

This was the coolest solution for a broken window glass :D
18th October 2025

zardz

@zardz
