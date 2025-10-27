Previous
.. and after changing to winter time by zardz
Photo 3906

.. and after changing to winter time

2 days apart but both of the photos taken at 7 in the morning
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
1072% complete

