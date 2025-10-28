Previous
cinema time \o/ by zardz
We went to see the new Tron and I really enjoyed it, I don't know why it has so many negative reviews
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
