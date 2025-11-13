Previous
Next
stuck. by zardz
Photo 3923

stuck.

I always turn right on this parking lot after I fill the tank of our car and this time there was a truck loading bananas (xD) blocking the road so I had to wait for it to move
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
1076% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact