Berlin 2.2 by zardz
Photo 3927

Berlin 2.2

The abandoned hospital complex has a path through the treetops as well, where you can see more building from the top - they were closing the complex so we only had a few minutes to walk through it and it was cold and rainy
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

zardz

