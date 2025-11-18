Previous
Next
Berlin 3 by zardz
Photo 3928

Berlin 3

We finally tried the old paternoster lift :D it was a bit scary at first but really fun when you tried it. And people were going up and down all the time

In the evening we went to the anime concert 3>
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
1076% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact