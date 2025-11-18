Sign up
Photo 3928
Berlin 3
We finally tried the old paternoster lift :D it was a bit scary at first but really fun when you tried it. And people were going up and down all the time
In the evening we went to the anime concert 3>
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
3931
photos
1
followers
1
following
1076% complete
View this month »
3924
3925
3926
3927
3928
3929
3930
3931
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
MAR-LX1A
Taken
18th November 2025 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
