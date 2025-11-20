Previous
Next
Berlin - Prague - Kutná hora by zardz
Photo 3930

Berlin - Prague - Kutná hora

I left Berlin in the afternoon to spend a few hours in Prague to buy some books and eat vietnamese; I went to Kutná hora in the evening and arrived there when it was already dark so I just chilled in my hotel room
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
1076% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact