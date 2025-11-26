Previous
holiday party at work by zardz
Photo 3936

holiday party at work

We went bowling and had dinner in the restaurant downstairs, it was fun enough and everyone was jealous of my vegetarian dessert
26th November 2025 26th Nov 25

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
