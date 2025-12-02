weekend in London 3

We walked a lot that day because I wanted to go on a free tour that was guided by the actor that reads the audio books - the tour is online but it didn't work very well so we only did a part of it before going to Strike and Robin's local coffee shop and then to Clarkenwell where in 1974 a doctor disappeared somewhere on the way from her office to the pub where she was meeting her friend (book 5) - we went in the detectives' foodsteps and saw these two phoneboxes on the way, that played an important part in revealing the mystery. Even J. liked this walk xD the 3 kings pub was also great, almost empty in the early afternoon



In the evening we went to see The Mousetrap, the longest playing theatre play by Agatha Christie \o/