Previous
Next
like a pro by zardz
Photo 3960

like a pro

I wanted to decorated the little window to my room with kanji for "detective agency" and did all the measurment with my new rulers. I was surprised how much I enjoyed measuring and drawing with the ruler xD
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
1085% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact