Previous
Next
mini pizza in the evening by zardz
Photo 3961

mini pizza in the evening

Met with K. and we went for some hot chocolate/matcha latte and found a random pizza place where we could order 4 mini pizzas instead of one big one
21st December 2025 21st Dec 25

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
1085% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact